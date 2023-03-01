Philadelphia Eagles Ask NFL To Allow Players To Wear Number 0

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles have submitted a proposal to the NFL to let players pick the number 0 for their uniforms.

NFL uniform regulations have generally been fairly strict on what numbers players are allowed to wear.

Typically, numbers are broken down by position. The league just recently allowed non-quarterbacks, kickers or punters to choose single digit numbers.

But according to a new report from The Athletic, the Eagles specifically asked to allow players to choose number 0.

College players have been able to wear 0 for several years, with a number of players choosing the new number.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 25: DeMarvion Overshown #0 of the Texas Longhorns reacts in the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

But that raises the question, which Eagles player wants to wear it so badly that the team submitted a proposal to the NFL?

Philadelphia Eagles Make Unusual Request

The Eagles are prone to, shall we say, unusual procedures.

READ: NICK SIRIANNI USED A STORY ABOUT PICKING UP DOG POOP TO MOTIVATE EAGLES, ACCORDING TO AJ BROWN

But it’s still an interesting question. Which player on the roster is important enough, and specific enough in their request, to justify the proposal?

Jalen Hurts? Jason Kelce? A.J. Brown?

While it’s much more likely to be a skill position player or quarterback, it’d be incredible to see a 6’3″, 285-pound lineman wearing number 0.

Punters or kickers would also make sense, but they can already choose single digits. Not to mention a kicker, for example, requesting the team make the proposal may not be important enough.

The NFL has yet to announce whether or not they’ll approve the request. But if they do, we could be seeing a lot more zeros running around professional football fields.