Eagles Release 51-Year-Old Bernard Williams Who Apparently Was Still On The Team

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles finally released 51-year-old offensive tackle Bernard Williams after TWENTY-NINE YEARS.

The former 1994 first-round pick was officially waived on Thursday after the NFL contacted the Eagles and alerted them that they still had Williams on a reserve list after being suspended from the league for testing positive for marijuana after his rookie season.

Fly Eagle Fly? How about High Eagle High!

My question is – who runs the Eagles books over there? How did no one notice this for decades?!

The two players the Eagles waived today, per the NFL's official transaction log: Myles Jack from reserve/retired list, and Bernard Williams from reserve/suspended list.



Bernard Williams hasn't played since 1994. The Eagles' current LT, Jordan Mailata, was not yet born. pic.twitter.com/3CwCxhc6im — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 17, 2023

BERNARD WILLIAMS HASN’T PLAYED SINCE 1994

Remember 1994?

The top movie was Lion King. Followed by Forrest Gump, True Lies and The Santa Clause.

And music?

How about Ace Of Base telling you that they saw “The Sign” to be No. 1 on Billboard that year.

You know who didn’t see the sign? Bernard Williams.

After playing one year in the NFL, Williams then tested positive for marijuana multiple times before being banned the entire 1995 season. Despite being eligible for the past 20+ years, Williams never applied for reinstatement, so he was just… there. Kind of like Milton in Office Space, only with a billion dollar employer who probably should have noticed.

When asked why he never tried getting back into the NFL, Williams said he preferred to “just get high,” and was also dealing with family and personal issues; fortunately he says he is doing much better now.

Eagles Bernard Williams was officially released from the team this week. (Credit: Otto Greule Jr. /Allspor)

DID THE EAGLES EVEN KNOW?

Because the Eagles never officially released the former All-Rookie, he was technically still a member of the team for all these years. (Hopefully the Eagles gave him a 2018 Super Bowl ring)

Fortunately for the team however, this didn’t turn into a Bobby Bonilla situation where they were paying him for years. Williams hasn’t been under contract and thus never received any future payment after being suspended in 1995.

Williams said he was alerted about not being an NFL player earlier this week when the Eagles called him and informed him. Williams was working his new job – an Amazon delivery driver.

And just when you think Bernard Williams is just a funny story, I wouldn’t count him out just yet…

He’s now a free agent and can sign with any NFL team right now if they call.