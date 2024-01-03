Eagles Player Calls Out AJ Brown For His Bad Body Language As Spiraling Continues In Philadelphia

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles were flying high – pun absolutely intended – at the end of November while sitting at 10-1 on the year and looking like the best team in the NFL. The calendar then flipped to December, and the Eagles have lost four of their last five games and have suddenly turned into arguably the most discombobulated teams in the league.

As superstar players typically are, AJ Brown appears to be near the center of the mess, but not in a good way.

Brown has avoided the media since the Eagles escaped with a win against the New York Giants on Christmas. His ducking of reporters and body language has been noticeable, in a bad way, and his teammates have taken notice.

Following the Eagles’ home loss to the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend, an unnamed veteran player on the team told Marcus Hayes of The Philadelphia Inquirer that Brown’s body language isn’t helping anything.

“Any time you have bad body language from a leader like that, other guys see it, and it’s not good,” the veteran explained.

Eagles in FG range:

– 1st and 20: QB run, 4 yards

– 2nd and 16: QB run, -4 yards

– BURN A TIMEOUT

– 3rd and 20: WR fucking screen If this is Sirianni’s offense, fire him. He’s not qualified to design, run, or call an NFL offense. AJ Brown knows it. The players know it.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/Dy2b2pDIUj — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) December 31, 2023

Losing four of your last five games is certainly the main culprit behind Brown’s less-than-stellar demeanor, but it shouldn’t be lost that he was only targeted five times against the Cardinals, his second-fewest targets on the season.

The Eagles are looking to change that in their regular-season finale against the Giants on Sunday in hopes of not only earning a win but also getting back on the right page with Brown.

“A.J. is a great player, and we’ve got to force him the ball sometimes and make sure we get him going,” Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator Brian Johnson told the team’s official site on Tuesday.

Brown had six catches for 80 yards in the Eagles’ first meeting against the Giants.