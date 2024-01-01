AJ Brown Awkwardly Ducks Media After Eagles’ Collapse Against Cardinals

Videos by OutKick

Outside of his freakish ability to catch a football, AJ Brown is one of the more polarizing players in the NFL because he constantly shows emotion both on and off the field.

Sometimes his personality of wearing his emotions on his sleeve results in some memorable moments with the media, and his ducking of reporters after the Eagles’ collapse against the Cardinals in Philadelphia on Sunday is a prime example of that.

The Eagles led the Cardinals 21-6 at halftime and looked in total control while trying to string back-to-back wins together for the first time since mid-November. Arizona had different plans, however, and outscored Philadelphia 29-10 in the second half to stun the hometown team and crowd, 35-31.

Following his team’s loss, Brown was approached by reporters outside of his locker just as he is after every home game, but quickly made it clear he wouldn’t be talking to anyone.

“I’m not about to talk,” Brown said with a super awkward smile across his face. “There’s nothing to say,” he then continued after a reporter asked him to explain why he didn’t want to speak.

While his frustrations are understandable, he did make the situation a little less egregious when he told the reporters around him that “it ain’t directed towards y’all” as he bolted from his locker.

AJ Brown declines to talk. “There’s nothing to say.” pic.twitter.com/1TZOB7fhxO — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 31, 2023

This avoiding of the media is becoming a bit of a trend for the former Ole Miss star given that he didn’t meet with reporters in the week leading up to the game against the Cardinals. He declined to talk to the press following the Eagles’ Christmas Day win over the Giants explaining “I was taught if I had nothing good today to not say anything.”

While it’s safe to say that losing the game was the main culprit of Brown ducking reporters on Sunday it shouldn’t be lost that he was only targeted five times during the game, his second-fewest targets on the season.

We also can’t forget the massive playoff implications the Eagles’ loss to Arizona had.

A win over the Cardinals would have given Philadelphia a more-than-favorable chance of clinching the No. 2 seed in the NFC, at worst, but now the Eagles are likely looking at being the No. 5 seed.

The Eagles can still win the NFC East with a win over the Giants on Sunday, but they’ll also need the Commanders to knock off the Cowboys, which is a large ask. If the most likely scenario unfolds and the Eagles snag the No. 5 seed it would mean a road game against the NFC South champions to begin their postseason.