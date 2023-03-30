Eagles Owner Confirms Kelly Green Uniforms Will Be Back… At Some Point

Videos by OutKick

Fans have been clamoring for it for years, but the Eagles will be bringing back Kelly green uniforms at some point.

When that exactly remains to be seen, but, hey, at least it’s happening.

According to Sportslogos.com, it has been a year since Eagles owner, chairman, and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said the team had plans to bring back their old uniforms. That was the extent of what was known about the throwback uniforms, but on Tuesday, Lurie once again confirmed that the Kelly greens were still happening.

“I’m super excited,” Lurie told the media at the NFL Annual Meeting. “I don’t know what date that’s going to be, but I think fans will love it. It’s why we’re bringing it back. We really took the feedback seriously over the years. The first moment we could get the Kelly green helmet approved, we’ll finally be able to see it on the field.”

The last time the Eagles wore their traditional Kelly green was in 2010. If you were wondering, they lost to the Packers 27-10. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The Eagles Haven’t Worn Their Kelly Green Get-Ups In 13 Years

The last time the Birds wore their traditional shade of green was at the start of the 2010 season. The one helmet rule that came into effect in 2013. It kept the Kelly green on the sidelines until it was scrapped ahead of this past season.

However, the Eagles were one of 13 teams to roll out a second helmet design this past season. However, instead of bringing back the Kelly green helmet, they rolled out a black bucket that matched their alternate jersey.

The team wore Kelly Green from the 1930s up to the late 1990s. From then on they’ve worn their current shade of midnight green.

Lurie didn’t give a specific date for when the throwbacks would debut. However, Sportslogos.com reported that they’ll be used at some point during the 2023 season. The expectation is that they’ll be officially unveiled around the same time the NFL schedule is released in May.

