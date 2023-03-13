Eagles Knew Talent Was Leaving In Free Agency And They Were Absolutely Correct: Javon Hargrave To 49ers

Videos by OutKick

The Eagles understood they were going to see talent leave in free agency, but losing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and watching him go to the 49ers hurts even more.

Hargrave has agreed to a four-year contract with the 49ers worth $84 million, per multiple reports. It is the richest contract signed by a defensive player so far in the early moments of the negotiating period of free agency.

And this is going to leave a mark for the Eagles.



Hargrave was among the more productive interior defensive linemen in the NFL last season, delivering 11 sacks, in earning a Pro Bowl berth and even All-Pro votes. He along with Fletcher Cox have been anchors for the Philadelphia defense.

The Eagles defense lost linebacker T.J. Edwards to the Chicago Bears earlier Monday.

And losing talent to the 49ers hurts because the Eagles faced them in the NFC Championship game last season and with the talent on both rosters, it seems this could be a budding playoff rivalry for the right to go to future Super Bowls.

Eagles Facing Big Negotiation With Jalen Hurts

But the reason the Eagles are bleeding talent and expect to do so is because they have a bigtime contract negotiation happening later this offseason in trying lock up quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, signed through 2023, must sign Hurts to an extension sometime this summer or risk losing the quarterback after the season or having to use the franchise tag. Those prospects don’t interest the Eagles so the team will engage in extension talks.

The club will also be paying a fairly hefty price to sign center Jason Kelce to a new contract after the veteran announced today he will return to play in 2023. The Eagles do not wish to lose their starting center and locker room leader.

In the meantime, all that affects Philly’s ability to keep players such as Hargrave and even safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, among others.

