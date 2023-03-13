NFL Free Agency Negotiating Period: Bears Get Busy First Hour With TJ Edwards

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears opened the negotiating period of free agency Monday with the most salary cap in the NFL, at approximately $70 million. You didn’t think they were going to put it in one of those failing banks, did you?

The Bears have agreed with former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to a 3-year deal less than an hour into the negotiating period. Edwards is the best player to agree to a contract so far.

The club is also negotiating with 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey, according to a source who confirmed an ESPN report.

And the Bears, which need a lot of help protecting quarterback Justin Fields, are also expecting to speak with Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo, according to the NFL Network.

Justin Fields would greatly appreciate better protection in 2023. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

It should be noted Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is a former Eagles director of player personnel. So the poaching of the Eagles roster, among the most talented in the NFL, makes sense for the team with the most salary cap space.

The Bears, by the way, are not done.

The negotiating period extends through Wednesday and full blown free agency begins with the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. that day. No deals or trades are official until then.

