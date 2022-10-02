Eagles Are The Last Undefeated Team In The NFL (In Case You Haven’t Heard)

That sound you just heard was Philadelphia light poles being preemptively greased. The Birds are back.

If your buddy from Philly hasn’t already told you, there’s only one team in the NFL with a goose egg in the loss column: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thanks to the Miami Dolphins’ Thursday night L to the white-clad Cincinnati Bengals, and Philly’s 29-21 win over old pal Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars, the Birds are still perfect.

STILL UNDEFEATED!



For the first time since 2004, the @Eagles are 4-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MFoZzTjDuw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

RETWEET if your squad is undefeated. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/0cgm5BRfH2 — Eagles Nation (4-0) (@PHLEaglesNation) October 2, 2022

Nobody

2022 2nd quarter Eagles: pic.twitter.com/HJmtbMFbBY — depressed philly fan (@badpers52585291) October 2, 2022

Not like it was easy though. The Birds didn’t have to contend with the Jaguars and their Super Bowl-winning coach’s revenge game, they also had to deal with elements.

Some heavy wind and rain aren’t going to stop the Eagles either.

Lane Johnson was literally shaking after playing in heavy rain and heavy wind.



It was cold folks. He’ll show you during this answer. #Eagles #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/eeJz4vYFJy — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) October 2, 2022

It also didn’t hurt that on a day where the Jaguars repeatedly turned the ball over in what could be one of Trevor Lawrence‘s roughest outings yet, the Eagles kept theirs to a minimum.

That may be all thanks to head coach Nick Sirriani’s obsession with ball security.

The dude is such a stickler that he finds poor ball-security throws off the feng shui of the team’s headquarters.

#Jaguars had 5 fumbles in the driving rain; lost 4. #Eagles didn’t lose any. PHI HC Nick Sirianni admitted to us he’s “obsessed” w/ ball security. So much that when he walks through team HQ and sees old pics where he doesn’t like how the ball is being held, he takes the pics down — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 2, 2022

Next weekend the Eagles have the Arizona Cardinals on the docket. You can’t take anything for granted in what has already been a bit of a wild NFL season. Still, most of us probably expect the Eagles to get to 5-0.

Then — make sure you have your calendar handy — circle Oct. 16, when the Eagles and Cowboys (who haven’t lost since Week 1) square off in what should be a hugely important NFC East matchup.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle