Eagles Are The Last Undefeated Team In The NFL (In Case You Haven’t Heard)

That sound you just heard was Philadelphia light poles being preemptively greased. The Birds are back.
If your buddy from Philly hasn’t already told you, there’s only one team in the NFL with a goose egg in the loss column: the Philadelphia Eagles.
Thanks to the Miami Dolphins’ Thursday night L to the white-clad Cincinnati Bengals, and Philly’s 29-21 win over old pal Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars, the Birds are still perfect.
Not like it was easy though. The Birds didn’t have to contend with the Jaguars and their Super Bowl-winning coach’s revenge game, they also had to deal with elements.
Some heavy wind and rain aren’t going to stop the Eagles either.
It also didn’t hurt that on a day where the Jaguars repeatedly turned the ball over in what could be one of Trevor Lawrence‘s roughest outings yet, the Eagles kept theirs to a minimum.
That may be all thanks to head coach Nick Sirriani’s obsession with ball security.
The dude is such a stickler that he finds poor ball-security throws off the feng shui of the team’s headquarters.
Next weekend the Eagles have the Arizona Cardinals on the docket. You can’t take anything for granted in what has already been a bit of a wild NFL season. Still, most of us probably expect the Eagles to get to 5-0.
Then — make sure you have your calendar handy — circle Oct. 16, when the Eagles and Cowboys (who haven’t lost since Week 1) square off in what should be a hugely important NFC East matchup.
