Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson Likens Trevor Lawrence To Brett Favre

Trevor Lawrence jumped into a complete mess as he started his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. While his coach Urban Meyer was busy dancing with a woman that was not his wife, Lawrence struggled mightily as a rookie. But Lawrence’s new head coach, Doug Pederson, still loves what he sees in the 22-year-old QB.

Pederson recently joined SiriusXM NFL Radio with Bruce Murray and Brett Favre. The Hall of Fame QB asked Pederson the question on every NFL fan’s mind regarding Lawrence, how is his maturation and development progressing?

It didn’t take long for Pederson to throw a comparison out there for Lawrence, and it was none other than Favre himself.

“There’s been some turmoil and [coaching] turnover with him, but he’s a mature, young individual. Nothing really fazes him,” Pederson explained to Favre. “Honestly, Brett, he reminds me of you in that way. Nothing really fazed you when things got a little sideways, you were always the same yesterday and today. That’s the way Trevor is.

“Trevor doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low, and I think that’s a great quality to have in a quarterback.”

"Nothing really phases him. Honestly Brett, he kind of reminds me of you that way."@Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson tells @BrettFavre how great it has been to be around QB Trevor Lawrence.#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL | @BruceMurrayNFL pic.twitter.com/mpBgym5zry — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) September 6, 2022

Being compared to Favre is high praise for any young quarterback and if Lawrence follows in Favre’s footsteps in year two, the Jags could be a force in the AFC.

Favre didn’t play often during his rookie campaign with the Atlanta Falcons. He was then traded to the Green Bay Packers and finished his first season with the Cheeseheads as a Pro Bowler.

Favre threw for 3,227 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions during his second season in the league. Lawrence is coming off of a 12 touchdown, 17 pick rookie campaign in Jacksonville.