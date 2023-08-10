Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Interrupted By LB’s Blood-Curdling Scream

Videos by OutKick

What in the world is happening behind the scenes at Eagles training camp!

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni likely wasn’t expecting a bone-chilling scream to interrupt his media session Thursday.

At first, it sounded like a player stubbing their toe or a scream out of Tom & Jerry after Tom is hit with an anvil or something of an equal punch.

The blood-curdling yelp was caught on video, which made for a hilarious bit.

WATCH:

Shaun Bradley’s pre-practice scream interrupting Nick Sirianni’s morning Press Conference 😂😂😂#Eagles pic.twitter.com/H3DVg4SxTr — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 10, 2023

“That was a little distracting,” Sirianni joked with the media.

Shaun Bradley, not that Shawn Bradley, was the man behind the scream.

Apparently, it’s tradition for the Eagles linebacker to let out a howl before practice every day.

The 26-year-old linebacker has been with the Eagles since 2020. Surprisingly, Bradley’s not a former Georgia Bulldog. He was selected with the 196th pick (sixth round) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bradley sounds like a great locker guy; otherwise, how could those players and coaches tolerate that deafening scream…?

Training camp can't start without a Shaun Bradley scream. Happy Practice No. 5. pic.twitter.com/wK3qUH6kwY — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) August 3, 2023

Prior to Shaun Bradley’s interruption, the Super Bowl-losing Sirianni discussed prepping with his coaching staff ahead of Saturday’s preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

“That was more about coaches getting over there and going through their reps so that we’re operating at game 10 when we’re on game one, right?” he said. “So that’s really important for us that we’re operating at a high level. That’s all that was about.”

“At the stadium practice on Sunday night, I needed a little bit more work,” Sirianni added