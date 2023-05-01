Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles have completely rebranded after the 2023 NFL Draft. Not really, but they might as well at this point.

Over the course of the past two years, Philadelphia has essentially drafted the entire Georgia defense. Considering that the Bulldogs had one of the best defenses of all-time, it isn’t a bad strategy.

But it pained Howie Roseman to make the picks.

The 47-year-old executive vice president and general manager is a graduate of the University of Florida. Florida and Georgia, for those who don’t know, abhor one another.

Their rivalry is amongst the most passionate in the SEC. It culminates with the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, right along the state line.

All of this goes to say that the Dawgs and Gators go all-out. It’s intense and there is a lot of bad blood.

Thus, Roseman’s last two Aprils have been equally as difficult from a personal standpoint as exciting from a professional standpoint. The Eagles have drafted a lot of his college rival’s players, and added yet another through a trade over the weekend.

Philadelphia added defensive back Kelee Ringo, defensive end Nolan Smith and defensive tackle Jalen Carter through the draft this year after drafting Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis last year. And then it sent a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick to Detroit in exchange for D’Andre Swift.

Philadelphia Eagles + Georgia Bulldogs =

The Eagles can now be known as either the PhilaGeorgia BullEagles or GeorgiaDelphia EagleDawgs. Their unofficial rebrand is underway!

Philadelphia Eagles’ Twitter bio

Roseman’s most recent draft is widely considered a success, but that didn’t make it easy for him to pick up the phone and call the players that have defeated his alma mater in five of the last six years. It “hurt his soul.”

Roseman will be quick to get over the Georgia-Philly pipeline frustrations as soon as they get on the field and start to deliver. In the meantime, he has to come to grips with the reality that his defense is essentially the same as Kirby Smart’s national championship defense in 2021/22.

Real tough pill to swallow, I’m sure!