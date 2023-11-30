Eagles Fans Celebrate Overtime Win By Running Through Bills Fan Neighbor’s House & Bending Over Inflatable Mascot

Videos by OutKick

There are a lot of ways to celebrate your favorite team winning a close game. Running over to the neighbor’s house, entering through the backdoor without an invitation and rubbing it in their face is one you don’t often see.

That exact scenario played out Sunday evening when Alex “Big Lip” Chisholm’s Eagles improved to 10-1 by beating the Bills in overtime. The South Florida radio host, and Philadelphia native, couldn’t wait until he happened to run into his neighbors to celebrate.

Eagles fans celebrate win in Bills fans living room (Image Credit: biglipmia/IG)

He had to celebrate the win immediately after Jalen Hurts put an end to the game and running out of his house through the neighborhood screaming wasn’t going to cut it. He had to take the celebration to his neighbor’s living room.

Chisholm and another Eagles fan ran from his backyard over to his neighbor’s backdoor. The two were followed by another person recording the action.

The two Eagles fans, sporting Kelly Green jerseys, then slid open the sliding glass door to celebrate the win in the shocked Bills fans’ faces. Chisholm ran in front of a replay of the Hurts scoring the game winning touchdown while flapping his wings and yelling.

His buddy took a more neighborly approach by offering condolences to some of the fans on the losing side. To make matters worse for all the Bills fans, Chisholm grabbed an inflatable Bills mascot in the corner of the room and started humping.

Eagles Fans Are Inventing Ways To Celebrate

Talk about adding insult to injury. Bills fans were a miscommunication between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabe Davis away from overcoming a 59-yard field goal at the end of the 4th quarter to force overtime.

Instead of a game-winning touchdown, and a huge must-have win over the Eagles in Philadelphia, they had to settle for a field goal. The Eagles then marched down the field and won the game.

Then your Eagles fan neighbor drops by and celebrates in your face.

On the flip side, what a way to celebrate a win. Taking it to your neighbor’s living room has to be incredibly satisfying, especially after coming so close to losing the game.

I wouldn’t recommend the move with all of your neighbors, but if you’re buddies then have at it. Break in, fly around the living room and molest the inflatable mascot.

Just remember that you did all of that when it’s his turn to do the celebrating.