Eagles Fans Get Married In Lincoln Financial field Parking Lot…While Celebrating Jason Kelce’s Birthday

Videos by OutKick

Most people choose an oceanside setup or a traditional church for a wedding venue. But when you’re Philadelphia Eagles fans, you do things a little differently.

Before today’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, two Eagles fans tied the knot in the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot. It was a humble operation, equal parts creative and heartwarming, and 100 percent Philadelphia. The only thing that could’ve made this more Philly-like would be a cheese steak snack bar.

Everyone in the ceremony at the very least wore something with Eagles colors, including two who donned Jason Kelce’s jersey (today happens to be the center’s birthday as well).

One of those people was the bride herself, whose name became Brooke Rittner after the ceremony ended. In addition to wearing an elegant green and white dress, she had Kelce’s jersey draped on her shoulder. Because, you know, you’ve gotta make sure Kelce doesn’t feel left out of the festivities.

Rob Rittner wore a Fletcher Cox jersey to provide some complimentary football to the setting.

A wedding… at an Eagles tailgate 🦅



🎥: @Eagles pic.twitter.com/qfzTkU6VnE — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 5, 2023

Eagles fans really do possess another level of fandom. While they often act as trashy as their city, examples like this also show just how dedicated and wholesome they can be.

And you’ve got to admire their dedication, which they show in plenty of other ways.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Rittner! Hopefully Philly can get the win over their hated rivals to cap off the couple’s special day.