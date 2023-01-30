Eagles Fans Ride Ambulance As Philadelphia Goes Into Total Chaos Mode After Win

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia has gone mad.

Pandemonium is spreading through the streets of Philadelphia as the city celebrates the Eagles’ second trip to the Super Bowl in less than a decade.

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles faithful went berserk, once again proving that few fanbases in the United States can match the fervor of the people of Philadelphia.

📍6am, Philadelphia, PA.



People have been in line for the tailgating lots since about 4am. They’re not waiting for the gates to open, though. Breakfast sandwiches are on the grill and the footballs are flying. #ItsAPhillyThing #GoBirds @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/JFxcObSwrl — Brenna Weick (@BrennaWeickTV) January 29, 2023

RELATED: PHILADELPHIA ERUPTS AFTER PHILLIES MAKE FIRST WORLD SERIES IN OVER A DECADE

In one scene, the Philadelphia Fire Department tried to transport an unconscious citizen but could not ride through the streets packed with hundreds of fans. Some fans were even seen clinging onto the ambulance’s bumper for a free ride.

(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That wasn’t even the craziest scene in the city’s celebration.

From people tumbling off collapsing infrastructure to climbing traffic light poles that were probably greased by the city officials, nothing could stop crazed Eagles fans ready to watch their team play in their fourth ticket to the Big Game in franchise history.

“PPD will institute the practice of ‘greasing poles’ as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures,” read the Philadelphia Police Department’s advisory ahead of the weekend of celebrating.

Imagine if Philadelphia wins the Super Bowl …

Philadelphia celebrating in its unique Philly style @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/7BS38lx5zs — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 30, 2023

The gang gets hospitalized pic.twitter.com/G6q0jFvUNg — OutKick (@Outkick) January 30, 2023

Police just issued their final warning to the crowd on Broad to disperse. As the cop made the announcement, the crowd made him laugh and after he did so, the crowd cheered him on. However, not many people actually dispersed. ((sound on – the revving is an ATV doing burnouts.)) pic.twitter.com/A1GaJL3qec — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) January 30, 2023

Eagles fans are PURE CHAOS in the streets outside The Linc 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/aPpz2vvWKI — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 30, 2023

City of Philadelphia: “We’re going to grease the poles so don’t even try it after the game!”



Eagles fans: “OK” pic.twitter.com/U1vWCyZACL — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 30, 2023

Victory Philadelphia is different 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fAbghR1Ok9 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 29, 2023

WATCH/WAIT FOR IT: ⁦@PhillyFireDept⁩ Medic ambulance,sirens blaring, somehow fries to get unconscious person on street outside City Hall. And as it passes by, you see a crowd has climbed on back of it, riding on its bumper. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/rRGV2ViI3J — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 30, 2023