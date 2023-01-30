Eagles Fans Ride Ambulance As Philadelphia Goes Into Total Chaos Mode After Win

Videos by OutKick
Philadelphia has gone mad.
Pandemonium is spreading through the streets of Philadelphia as the city celebrates the Eagles’ second trip to the Super Bowl in less than a decade.
After defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles faithful went berserk, once again proving that few fanbases in the United States can match the fervor of the people of Philadelphia.
RELATED: PHILADELPHIA ERUPTS AFTER PHILLIES MAKE FIRST WORLD SERIES IN OVER A DECADE
In one scene, the Philadelphia Fire Department tried to transport an unconscious citizen but could not ride through the streets packed with hundreds of fans. Some fans were even seen clinging onto the ambulance’s bumper for a free ride.
That wasn’t even the craziest scene in the city’s celebration.
From people tumbling off collapsing infrastructure to climbing traffic light poles that were probably greased by the city officials, nothing could stop crazed Eagles fans ready to watch their team play in their fourth ticket to the Big Game in franchise history.
“PPD will institute the practice of ‘greasing poles’ as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures,” read the Philadelphia Police Department’s advisory ahead of the weekend of celebrating.
Imagine if Philadelphia wins the Super Bowl …
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok