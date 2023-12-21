Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Gives Questionable Answer About Seahawks Loss, Fans Are Not Happy

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the world of coaching a Pennsylvania-based NFL team, Nick Sirianni! The Philadelphia Eagles coach is feeling the heat after three-straight losses, despite a 10-4 record this year.

Mike Tomlin, the long-time coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, gets calls for his job despite never having a losing season. As a native Pennsylvanian, I know we’re a tough group. But, “the standard is the standard.”

For Sirianni, he led the team to an NFC Championship last season and started 10-1 this year. Everything was great.

But, following a three-game skid, fans are starting to get restless. Sirianni didn’t help his case with a questionable answer during his Wednesday press conference.

Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy with head coach Nick Sirianni over a comment he made during a press conference. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seahawks beat the Eagles on Monday Night Football. The game (essentially) ended on a Jalen Hurts interception after a terrific play by Seattle safety Julian Love.

Why did the Eagles feel the need to take that shot to A.J. Brown despite double-coverage? They hoped to get a pass interference call.

Nick Sirianni was asked why he took a shot downfield late to AJ Brown vs trying to get into fg range.



“You can get a pass interference there.”



Even if you thought this, why would you ever say this in a presser? 🤦🏻‍♂️



(h/t @MySportsUpdate) #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OBgr93FTQW — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) December 21, 2023

Morning folks!



So Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters yesterday and had made comments about the Jalem Hurts GAME SEALING INT against the Seattle Seahawks.



So I decided to "jazz" it up a little. Sirianni's comments are not great in this one 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L0GFDpsgyb — William Spencer III (@hype_phinest) December 21, 2023

What I’m really hearing Sirianni say is that their game plan is to use the refs and get the calls like they have been all year. When it doesn’t work, he doesn’t know what else to do. https://t.co/A2xvi80jTF — El Capitan (Chris) The Fins Tail Gate (@thefinstailgate) December 21, 2023

OK, so I do think people are taking Sirianni a bit out of context. He said that a potential pass interference is part of the reason why taking a deep shot there makes sense.

Yes, in today’s NFL pass interference is pretty common and can be a game-changing foul. He didn’t say the goal was generating a flag, but rather that it’s part of the calculation. I think most people understand this.

The reason fans are criticizing him is because they are looking for reasons to criticize him. He has a 33-15 record in the regular season and an NFC Championship in three years at the helm.

But, Eagles fans expect Super Bowls and nothing less. This current team doesn’t look like a Super Bowl contender right now.

Ultimately, fans want to blame someone. Enter: Nick Sirianni.

Nick Sirianni on the Eagles offense:



"This is my offense. The criticism unfairly goes to Brian. The criticism should go to me. This is my offense"



Well, alright then:



Hey Nick. Your offense fucking sucks right now.#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) December 20, 2023

Sorry, Nick, that’s the way the game works.