Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Gives Questionable Answer About Seahawks Loss, Fans Are Not Happy

updated

Welcome to the world of coaching a Pennsylvania-based NFL team, Nick Sirianni! The Philadelphia Eagles coach is feeling the heat after three-straight losses, despite a 10-4 record this year.

Mike Tomlin, the long-time coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, gets calls for his job despite never having a losing season. As a native Pennsylvanian, I know we’re a tough group. But, “the standard is the standard.”

For Sirianni, he led the team to an NFC Championship last season and started 10-1 this year. Everything was great.

But, following a three-game skid, fans are starting to get restless. Sirianni didn’t help his case with a questionable answer during his Wednesday press conference.

Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy with head coach Nick Sirianni over a comment he made during a press conference. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seahawks beat the Eagles on Monday Night Football. The game (essentially) ended on a Jalen Hurts interception after a terrific play by Seattle safety Julian Love.

Why did the Eagles feel the need to take that shot to A.J. Brown despite double-coverage? They hoped to get a pass interference call.

OK, so I do think people are taking Sirianni a bit out of context. He said that a potential pass interference is part of the reason why taking a deep shot there makes sense.

Yes, in today’s NFL pass interference is pretty common and can be a game-changing foul. He didn’t say the goal was generating a flag, but rather that it’s part of the calculation. I think most people understand this.

The reason fans are criticizing him is because they are looking for reasons to criticize him. He has a 33-15 record in the regular season and an NFC Championship in three years at the helm.

But, Eagles fans expect Super Bowls and nothing less. This current team doesn’t look like a Super Bowl contender right now.

Ultimately, fans want to blame someone. Enter: Nick Sirianni.

Sorry, Nick, that’s the way the game works.

