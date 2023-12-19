Eagles Fans Want Frank Reich To Return As Offensive Coordinator After Philly’s Third Straight Loss

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles fans are a passionate bunch. I learned as much Monday when I posted my Definitive NFL Tier Rankings and dared to call the Eagles “Great” but not “Elite.” Then, they went and lost to Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks. Now, fans want Frank Reich back.

The Carolina Panthers hired Reich as their head coach prior to this season. They fired him after a 1-10 start.

Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles for two seasons, 2016 & 2017. The team won the Super Bowl in 2017. The Indianapolis Colts hired him following the Super Bowl victory as their head coach. He lasted four seasons.

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich answers questions during Super Bowl LII Opening Night on January 29, 2018. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia managed just 17 points against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. The Seahawks entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They had allowed 100 points over their previous three games.

Jalen Hurts isn’t playing anywhere near the level he reached last season and fans think Reich can fix his game. Hurts enjoyed a breakout year during the team’s Super Bowl appearance run. But, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen left to take the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts.

Sound familiar? It should because the last time the Eagles reached the Super Bowl, the Colts hired their offensive coordinator.

Now that Reich is a free agent again, Eagles fans want him back.

Frank Reich time or am I bugging? #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BTc3Pruj1J — Jamier Romeo Adams (@modelcrusher) December 19, 2023

Call Frank Reich right now please. I can’t take another week of this offense — Carter Miller (@carter_miller8) December 19, 2023

Frank Reich has to be in the building today. I was against it at first, now we’re at the point where they are just failing Jalen Hurts. https://t.co/muEhqFOp4B — Tj Cappetti (@Tjc2512) December 19, 2023

Frank Reich when the Philadelphia Eagles make him OC over Brian Johnson in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/0UBbKDJIFQ — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) December 19, 2023

Someone needs to get Frank Reich on the phone ASAP and have him at least be an advisor for BJ, if not replace him. — Traumatizing opposing teams since '75. (@Phillyflu75) December 19, 2023

Brian Johnson and Sean Desai fired and we bringing home Frank Reich and Patricia and my QB will finally be good again just like his rookie days 🔥#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/JHi3teuSuv — Dr. Ball Knower  (my team hates me) (@RoyalPhobos) December 17, 2023

The Eagles already made a change to their defensive coaching staff, handing play-calling duties to Matt Patricia. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai kept his title, but that appears to be in name only.

Clearly, they’re not afraid to shake up the staff. But, to bring in Reich in the middle of the season after over five years away from the franchise?

That kind of move reeks of desperation and I’m not sure the Eagles are ready to show that just yet.

However, Jalen Hurts is talking about the team’s lack of commitment. Bringing back Reich certainly signals a level of commitment from at least the front office.

Will it happen?

Time will tell…