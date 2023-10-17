Eagles Broadcaster: I Can’t Stand Jets Coach Robert Saleh

Videos by OutKick

Tell me how you really feel!

That’s what New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is screaming these days after his boisterous and semi-annoying personality has once again gotten the best of him with opponents complaining about the third-year coach’s success.

Just minutes after the Jets pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season by defeating an undefeated Eagles team, Eagles pre and post game broadcaster, Michael Harkann, informed the audience that he’s not that big of a fan of the Jets head coach.

“I can’t stand that guy… I’m just saying,” Harkann began.

“WE’VE EMBARASSED ALL OF THEM”

Harkann took issue with Saleh’s response about how the Jets have been able to rise to the occasion against opposing quarterbacks.

“Through these first six weeks, we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks,” Saleh said. “And I know we haven’t gotten all wins, but we’ve embarrassed all of them.” When Saleh wrapped up his presser the first thing Harkann said was that he couldn’t stand him before adding that he hoped he wasn’t “out of line” with his comments.

Come on Hark, you can’t apologize in the next sentence – you’ve got to hold your ground!

JETS FACE THE GIANTS ON THE 29TH

The thing is – Saleh is right. You want to talk about a tough schedule, the Jets had to face Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts all within the first half of the season. The fact that the Jets are somehow 3-3 against that lineup AND doing so without Aaron Rodgers? You’re damn right Saleh’s going to be cocky about it.

Fortunately for Saleh, he doesn’t need to care what Eagles, nor any opponents’ fanbase, thinks about him. If anything, maybe it means he’s doing something right. Imagine Jets fans being like “Oh, yeah I love Belichick!” Come on now.

After Harkann made his comment, one of his cohosts told him that it doesn’t matter what he thinks about Saleh because the teams only play each other once every four years before joking that hopefully Jalen Hurts remembers Saleh’s comments then.

Banking on Saleh still being the head coach of the Jets in four years may be a bit of a stretch. But one thing’s for certain, we’ll be able to hear more of Saleh’s hot takes for better or worse.