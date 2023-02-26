Videos by OutKick

Nebraska football has been terrible in recent years and Dylan Raiola is considered to be the savior. Although he is still in high school and yet to decide on his future within football, the nation’s top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2024 offers hope for the fans Lincoln.

Raiola, a consensus five-star prospect, stands 6-foot-3, 220 pounds with an absolute rocket launcher for an arm. And for someone his size, he can scoot!

5 ⭐️ Dylan Raiola with a beauty 🔥 @RaiolaDylan pic.twitter.com/xGWJfdp0s0 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 29, 2022

Every program in the country would be thrilled to add Raiola to its roster. Only one will!

After he decommitted from Ohio State in December, Georgia, Nebraska and USC are considered to be Raiola’s top three. The Buckeyes are still in the mix, but it seems unlikely that he would go back, and Oregon also remains in pursuit.

Dylan’s father, Dominic Raiola, was a consensus All-American for the Cornhuskers from 1998 to 2000, and went on to play 14 years with the Lions. His brother Donovan, Dylan’s uncle, is currently in his second season as the offensive line coach in Lincoln.

First-year head coach Matt Rhule retained Donovan from Scott Frost’s staff. Although he is a good coach, the decision to keep him around undoubtedly had something to do with his nephew’s interest in the program.

Big Red Nation and the new staff is hopeful that the nation’s top recruit will commit to play for his father’s former school. Considering his ties to the school, and the NIL funds around the football program, it is very possible.

Dylan Raiola loved his time in Lincoln on Saturday!

Dylan, his little brother Dayton, and Dominic took an unofficial visit to Nebraska over the weekend. They made sure to take in a basketball game while in town and received a warm welcome.

That would be an understatement!

Late in the first half, the student section started to chant ‘DY-LAN! DY-LAN! DY-LAN!” and got the entire arena to join in. Raiola responded by “throwing the bones.”

Student section chants for Dylan Raiola, rest of the crowd starts getting loud.



The 5 star’s response? Throw the bones. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/V8X24MLp28 — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) February 25, 2023

After every defensive stop, Nebraska fans cross their arms and make an ‘X.’ The tradition, which they call ‘Throwing The Bones,’ dates back to the glory days of Cornhuskers football.

Raiola, having grown up as the son of his father, knew exactly what to do! He was all smiles as the arena chanted his name.

Dylan Raiola in attendance for today's Nebraska MBB game



The No. 1 recruit in the '24 class throwing the bones after the PBA crowd yelled "DY-LAN! DY-LAN!"



Joined by his dad/former Husker Dominic & little brother Dayton pic.twitter.com/eJFS9fLxWY — Ellie French (@elliefrenchTV) February 25, 2023

There are still at least 10 months before Railoa can make his college decision official. He can sign in December, or wait until next February to decide. Either way, should he pick Nebraska, it would be the first time in history that the Cornhuskers received a commitment from the No. 1 overall recruit!