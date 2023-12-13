Is Dylan Raiola Interested In Nebraska Because He Likes Large Women? Internet Debates!

The latest Dylan Raiola theory has hit the web, and it’s scorching hot.

Raiola is committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, but it appears things are trending for him to end up playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers – the same school his dad played at.

The theories and rumors about the five star QB have been flying like cold beers on a hot summer day. One internet message board poster floated the idea of stopping a commercial flight from taking off in order to prevent Raiola from taking a visit.

Georgia fans are seriously at the point where they’re hatching James Bond plots over a QB recruit. Isn’t college football the greatest?

Georgia Fan Hatches Insane Plan Involving Stopping A Plane To Prevent QB From Flipping To Nebraska

Does Dylan Raiola like big girls? The internet is simply asking questions!

Well, the plane theory can now take a backseat because the latest theory from a Georgia poster is simple:

Dylan must like plump women and that’s something he can’t find in Athens! This is the content we crave on the web.

“I’ve been to Nebraska. People are very nice there. It’s cold and not much to do outside of college sports and farming. The woman [sic] are also large. Maybe Raiola likes big girls? Not fat, but farm fed strong women like [Game of Thrones character] Brienne of Tarth. There’s a reason Nebraska had great offensive linemen in the 80’s and 90’s. Athens can’t provide him that. Outside of maybe Wisconsin, no other school can,” the viral DAWGS247 post states.

Check out the truly incredible post below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The internet reacts to hilarious Raiola theory

Naturally, the internet did its thing and the reactions were just as funny as you’d expect. Take a look at some of the fun ones below.

Now, maybe this is the greatest internet troll that we’ve seen in a very long time. Anything is possible, but damn, what a take!

While I can’t speak for all women in Nebraska, I went to Lincoln in 2019. I’m not sure I saw a single large woman on campus. Not one. It was a fit campus.

After all, we’re talking about the school that pumps out Instagram stars like it’s going out of style.

Now, did Nebraska have the talent on campus that Ole Miss or Wisconsin does? I’d argue no, but I don’t know where this wild theory came from that it’s full of big women.

Yet, this is why we love the internet. It’s truly undefeated. Instead of talking about Dylan Raiola’s game, people are trying to take out planes and talking about the size of women he likes.

Are you not entertained?

Insane Dylan Raiola theory goes viral amid speculation he might go to Nebraska. (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)

Prepare for the internet to fully break if he decommits from Georgia and lands at Nebraska. The college football world will burn, and I’m here for it. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@Outkick.com.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

