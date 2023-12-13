Is Dylan Raiola Interested In Nebraska Because He Likes Large Women? Internet Debates!

Videos by OutKick

The latest Dylan Raiola theory has hit the web, and it’s scorching hot.

Raiola is committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, but it appears things are trending for him to end up playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers – the same school his dad played at.

The theories and rumors about the five star QB have been flying like cold beers on a hot summer day. One internet message board poster floated the idea of stopping a commercial flight from taking off in order to prevent Raiola from taking a visit.

Georgia fans are seriously at the point where they’re hatching James Bond plots over a QB recruit. Isn’t college football the greatest?

Does Dylan Raiola like big girls? The internet is simply asking questions!

Well, the plane theory can now take a backseat because the latest theory from a Georgia poster is simple:

Dylan must like plump women and that’s something he can’t find in Athens! This is the content we crave on the web.

“I’ve been to Nebraska. People are very nice there. It’s cold and not much to do outside of college sports and farming. The woman [sic] are also large. Maybe Raiola likes big girls? Not fat, but farm fed strong women like [Game of Thrones character] Brienne of Tarth. There’s a reason Nebraska had great offensive linemen in the 80’s and 90’s. Athens can’t provide him that. Outside of maybe Wisconsin, no other school can,” the viral DAWGS247 post states.

Check out the truly incredible post below.

This #Georgia fan thinks he knows why Dylan Raiola chose #Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/PBTEqHRiii — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) December 13, 2023

The internet reacts to hilarious Raiola theory

Naturally, the internet did its thing and the reactions were just as funny as you’d expect. Take a look at some of the fun ones below.

Dylan Raiola on his Nebraska visit pic.twitter.com/jhrORiEsdZ — Reid (@The_Reid) December 13, 2023

Or he knows all the girls in Georgia are spoken for by their brothers. — GoBigRed (@andrewjensen202) December 13, 2023

Referencing Brienne of Tarth is crazy 😂 — wabes (@a_mabes) December 13, 2023

Raiola walks in to Rhule’s office, puts his hand on the desk, and the tone gets serious.



“Coach, Little something about me you need to know. I’m big into corn and I like my women sturdy and thicc…



Yeah, that’s definitely how it went down — Josh Legg (@JLegg21) December 13, 2023

Shoutout to all the big girls 😭 — Dr. Wonder Woman (@amandalaurenm) December 13, 2023

Farm girls undefeated — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) December 13, 2023

Now, maybe this is the greatest internet troll that we’ve seen in a very long time. Anything is possible, but damn, what a take!

While I can’t speak for all women in Nebraska, I went to Lincoln in 2019. I’m not sure I saw a single large woman on campus. Not one. It was a fit campus.

After all, we’re talking about the school that pumps out Instagram stars like it’s going out of style.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience.



The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given.



If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now, did Nebraska have the talent on campus that Ole Miss or Wisconsin does? I’d argue no, but I don’t know where this wild theory came from that it’s full of big women.

Yet, this is why we love the internet. It’s truly undefeated. Instead of talking about Dylan Raiola’s game, people are trying to take out planes and talking about the size of women he likes.

Are you not entertained?

Insane Dylan Raiola theory goes viral amid speculation he might go to Nebraska. (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)

Prepare for the internet to fully break if he decommits from Georgia and lands at Nebraska. The college football world will burn, and I'm here for it.