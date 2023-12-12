Georgia Fan Hatches Insane Plane Involving Stopping A Plane To Prevent QB From Flipping To Nebraska

Videos by OutKick

Dylan Raiola is believed to be close to flipping his commitment to Nebraska. And one rabid Georgia fan has a plan to stop it from happening.

Raiola is currently committed to play for the Bulldogs, but it appears there’s been a bit of a shift in the winds for the five star QB recruit.

Word started coming out Monday that Raiola will visit Nebraska – where his dad played – and is closing in on flipping to the Cornhuskers.

If it happens, it will be the biggest win of Matt Rhule’s short time in Lincoln. That’s a huge *if* because one fan has a plan straight out of a James Bond movie:

Make sure the plane he’s on never takes off.

Will Dylan Raiola commit to Nebraska? (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)

Georgia fan unveils half-baked plan to keep Dylan Raiola from going to Nebraska.

Now, fans freaking out over recruiting isn’t anything new. It’s only become more and more popular since the rise of recruiting services.

However, a Georgia fan truly took things to a new level in a post screenshotted and shared on X by Message Board Geniuses.

The post states the following:

It’s being reported that Raiola will visit Nebraska on Friday. I assume that he’ll take the 2:21 Delta flight, which is also the last flight of the day to the state. Therefore, if this flight gets cancelled, he likely won’t be able to make the trip, and will stay committed to UGA. Obviously messing with commercial flights is a slippery slope, so I’m not suggesting that anybody does anything illegal, but does anyone here work for Delta? If some loyal UGA pilots or flight attendants to call in sick at the last minute, the flight could be cancelled and we could keep Raiola. Maybe someone working could hold the flight up for “maintenance” issues? At the very least, he could “lose his checked bags” so he’d have to experience the Nebraska winter without a jacket. I’m just spitballing ideas, but if anyone has anything else, those would also be appreciated.

For anyone who doesn’t believe this is real, go ahead and take a look below.

#Georgia fans are looking to do whatever it takes to stop Dylan Raiola from going to #Nebraska. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/kgOO7JpC4c — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) December 12, 2023

This fan’s plan is….uhhh….not great!

I think it’s time for people in Athens to take a deep breath and relax. Talking about firing coaches over recruiting is one thing. Tweeting at recruits – as awful and dumb as it is – is still relatively vanilla.

Figuring out a way to stop a commercial airliner from taking off is hands down the wildest recruiting scenario I’ve ever seen pitched.

Is this college football or “Mission: Impossible” with Tom Cruise? The Bulldogs don’t make the CFP after two straight national titles, and all of a sudden we have fans talking about not letting a plane take off.

In my mind, I imagine a plane in a spy film taxiing down the runway as government agents rush to stop it. It’s literally “Argo” but SEC football. I guess it does just mean more!

Please, do not do anything stupid. The last thing we need is a national incident because Georgia fans lost Dylan Raiola to Nebraska. Let me know your thoughts on this insanity at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!