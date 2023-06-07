Dylan Mulvaney Has No Regrets About Bud Light Disaster: ‘My Transition Is For Me’

Videos by OutKick

Dylan Mulvaney couldn’t care less that Bud Light has been destroyed.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have been getting shelled around the clock ever since an incredibly stupid March Madness promo featuring Mulvaney.

The promo featured Mulvaney promoting Bud Light while behaving in a childish fashion and pretending women are too stupid to understand sports.

The backlash has been intense and unrelenting ever since.

Dylan Mulvaney simply doesn’t care.

The transgender activist/influencer whose shtick seems to be focused on profiting from mocking women did a profile with Them and there’s one main takeaway.

Bud Light’s issues and all of Mulvaney’s critics aren’t the focus of the TikTok influencer.

“I prefer not to name any of those people, because it gives them the satisfaction of believing they’re on my mind. It shows my followers that I’m standing up for myself, but also pushes that their narrative is loud enough to matter,” Mulvaney told Them when talking about people upset about the Bud Light situation.

In case you wondered whether Mulvaney regretted the situation, the answer is absolutely not. An iconic brand has been destroyed, but make sure to keep the focus on Mulvaney.

“I don’t regret any of the things that I’ve posted, but I want to make sure that my transition is for me now. It’s kind of like redefining a relationship — when it gets too personal, or too hands-on, it can be hard to scale back. I’m hoping that the people that do love me will be ready when I start doing things that aren’t just me trauma-unloading onto a camera,” the transgender influencer further told the outlet.

Dylan Mulvaney reacts to Bud Light backlash. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Klarna)

Mulvaney wants to be a movie star.

In case there was any doubt about what Mulvaney wants above all else, it’s attention. After helping obliterate Bud Light, Mulvaney wants to pivot to the big screen.

“I think so much of my purpose could be elevating others’ voices. I would love to do that through Hollywood, where we still haven’t seen enough exposure. Right now, the headlines call me ‘TikTok Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney.’ I want to be ‘Actress Dylan Mulvaney.’ I want to be ‘Comedian Dylan Mulvaney,'” Mulvaney further told Them.

It’s always been about attention. Don’t ever forget it.

Dylan Mulvaney doesn’t have any regrets about the Bud Light disaster. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Hopefully Bud Light executives know Mulvaney has already cut and run as the brand crumbles. Ultimately, you have to sleep in the bed you make. It was a terrible collab and the price is now being paid.