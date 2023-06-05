Ad Agency Responsible For Linking Up Dylan Mulvaney With Bud Light In Panic Mode: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The ad agency responsible for introducing Dylan Mulvaney to Bud Light reportedly is in a state of absolute crisis.

Captiv8 is the ad firm responsible for linking up Dylan Mulvaney and the popular Anheuser-Busch beer brand, according to the New York Post. It’s not known if the firm was directly responsible for sending the transgender activist cans featuring the influencer’s face. The aftermath of that decision is now a masterclass in what happens when you go woke.

Bud Light sales have fallen off a cliff, Anheuser-Busch’s stock price has been crushed and it looks like there’s no end in sight.

Anheuser-Busch is in serious trouble.

Now, Captiv8 is also in serious crisis after reportedly making the initial introduction. The New York Post reported an unnamed source told the outlet the ad agency is in “serious panic mode” after all the fallout.

Yeah, it should be in panic mode. Anheuser-Busch is in big trouble. The stock price as of Monday morning before the market opens is $54.85. It was $66.73 before the wildly offensive Dylan Mulvaney BL promo for March Madness.

Remember, Mulvaney didn’t just promote Bud Light. The transgender activist pretended women are too stupid to understand sports. Do you know a single woman who doesn’t know what college basketball is?

Probably not, but in the eyes of Dylan Mulvaney, women are too stupid to understand March Madness. Mulvaney’s entire shtick is mocking women and behaving like a little girl. It’s not hard to understand why people were so furious.

Bud Light continues to get crushed.

Now, more than two months since the backlash started, there’s still an unrelenting amount of pressure on Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch. It only makes sense the ad agency reportedly responsible for linking the two up would feel serious pain.

I’d be panicking too if I played any role in the decision. It took decades to build BL and A-B into powerhouse brands. Bud Light was destroyed by one Instagram post, and Anheuser-Busch is bleeding.

Go woke, go broke. It gets said a lot, but in this situation it couldn’t be truer.

We’ll see how much further Bud Light can fall, but it definitely doesn’t look like the end is near. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for updates as we have them!