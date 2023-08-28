Dylan Mulvaney Uses Award Speech To Lecture About ‘Transphobia And Hate,’ Mocks Bud Light Outrage

Videos by OutKick

Dylan Mulvaney used a weekend award show to lecture the country about “extreme” issues with “transphobia and hate.”

Mulvaney became a controversial figure in America ever since he teamed up with Bud Light for a March Madness promo. Mulvaney is a man who identifies as a woman and the entire shtick is centered around behaving like a child.

That’s why people were unbelievably upset with Bud Light for the partnership. For some reason, the beer company thought injecting woke politics into beer was smart. It was not and the company is now paying a high price.

As for Mulvaney, he’s desperate to remain in the spotlight, and used winning Breakout Creator at the Streamy Awards to point the country as a terrible place.

Dylan Mulvaney has faced criticism since the Bud Light promo. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dylan Mulvaney gives speech about “transphobia and hate.”

“My life has been changed for the better, but on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate. I know that my community is feeling it, and I now know that even our allies are feeling it. I look around this room, and I just see so many amazing allies that have platforms, and I think ally-ship right now needs to look differently, and you need to support trans people publicly and proudly,” Mulvaney said after winning the award, according to Mediaite.

While ending the speech, the transgender influencer signed off with, “I’m gonna go have a beer, and I love ya.”

The beer line is a clear shot at the Bud Light controversy. It’s great to know Dylan Mulvaney couldn’t care less about the carnage the promo created.

Dylan Mulvaney lectures about “hate” after winning streaming award. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mulvaney later talked with PEOPLE about the win and claimed, “It just means a lot to me, but I also think that the fact a trans person can win an award like this in such a scary time of transphobia — it makes me feel like there’s hope.”

The victim mentality doesn’t stop with Mulvaney.

To be clear, most people don’t seem to have an issue with adult men choosing to claim they’re women as long as it’s not pushed onto other people.

That’s not the issue with Dylan Mulvaney. The issue with Dylan Mulvaney is his shtick is wildly offensive to people. The March Madness promo ad literally paints women, which he is not, as too stupid to understand sports.

Is there an adult woman you know who is unaware of what March Madness is? The answer is almost certainly no.

Then, instead of chilling out, Mulvaney routinely plays the victim card. The trans influencer claimed he had to leave America to feel safe. Safe from what? A narrative has been constructed that’s simply not true.

Dylan Mulvaney accepts the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator onstage during the 2023 Streamy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mulvaney appears desperate to be famous, and it really makes you wonder at times whether or not it’s all an elaborate troll. Even though it’s almost certainly not, Mulvaney’s inability to be anything other than a victim is truly annoying. Nobody is out to get Dylan Mulvaney. People just don’t like someone who behaves like a child and paints women as stupid.