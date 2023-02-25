Dwyane Wade’s Daughter’s Name, Gender Legally Changed Despite Ex’s Objections

Videos by OutKick

Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter has had her name and gender legally changed, according to TMZ Sports.

The change, which has been in the works since last August, was approved by a Los Angeles judge. It caps off a bit of family drama between the former NBA star and his ex-wife over the change.

Wade’s daughter’s name is officially Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. The move for the name and gender change came after Zaya came out as transgender in 2020.

Wade And His Ex Exchanged Barbs Over The Changes

Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, was against going ahead with the legal changes for the 15-year-old. She alleged that Wade was using their daughter for attention.

“I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” Funches-Wade stated in a legal filing to stop the name and gender change.

“[Dwyane] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith.”

Funches-Wade was concerned about the spotlight this would put on her child.

“I am concerned that our child is being commercialized at a young age and also of the uncontrollable consequences of media exposure i.e. cyberbullying, statements and/or pictures taken out of context of our child, and the unwanted spotlight focused on our child.”

However, Wade vehemently denied these allegations and fired back.

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud,” he wrote. “I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.”

As we now know, he went successfully went ahead with the legal name and gender changes.

