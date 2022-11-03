Dwyane Wade Responds To Ex’s Accusations of Exploiting Trans Daughter

Earlier this week, Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, accused the former NBA player of exploiting their 15-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya for financial gain.

Now, Wade has fired back, posting a response to his Instagram page.

The Miami Heat star had to take a break from a “life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa,” something he sure doesn’t sound happy about.

“Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” Wade started.

He then said mentioned hearing his ex’s accusations while on a trip and said that the claims that he was exploiting their child were “serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

According to Dwyane, Funches-Wade’s legal filing was intended to sully his reputation.

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud,” Wade wrote. “I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.”

Wade went on to say that Zaya heard about the allegations in class, throwing in that she maintains a 4.0 GPA, He commended her for keeping up with grades while “navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality.”

No parent can pass up an opportunity to do a bit of bragging.

Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Funches-Wade were married from 2002 to 2010 and had two kids together. Wade is now married to actress Gabrielle Union.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle