Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Says He’s Exploiting Transgender Daughter For Money

Dwayne Wade’s ex-wife says that the former NBA player is exploiting his transgender daughter for financial gain.

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is fighting a legal petition that has been filed to change their daughter’s name and gender. Zaya Wade, as the daughter now prefers to be known, was born Zion Wade, a biological male.

Funches-Wade — who was married to Wade from 2002 to 2010, and is the mother to two of his children — claims that 15-year-old Zaya is being pressured by Wade into changing their gender for financial reasons.

Dwayne Wade filed the petition to legally change Zaya’s name and gender. Funches-Wade petitioned the court to make Zaya wait until they turn 18.

“I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” Funches-Wade said in her filing, which was obtained by The Blast.

Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, and Dwyane Wade on the red carpet. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Funches-Wade Alleges Dwayne Told Her He Wanted To Make Their Daughter Famous

Funches-Wade claimed that her concerns stemmed from a conversation that she had with the former Miami Heat star.

“[Dwyane] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith,” Funches-Wade’s legal filing says.

“I am concerned that our child is being commercialized at a young age and also of the uncontrollable consequences of media exposure i.e. cyberbullying, statements and/or pictures taken out of context of our child, and the unwanted spotlight focused on our child.”

The filing also insists that Wade is required to consult his ex-wife on “major decisions affecting care, welfare, activities, health, education and religious upbringing.”

Zaya Wade came out as transgender in 2012. Since then, she has inked multiple modeling contracts and was even rumored to have been in talks with Disney.

Following their divorce, Wade gained full custody of both children he has with Funches-Wade. According to the Daily Mail, she has said that this was because of her ex-husband’s money and fame.

Neither Dwayne Wade nor his current wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have responded to Funches-Wade’s claims.

