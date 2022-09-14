Dwyane Wade’s Broadcast Career is Over

The shot clock has run out for Dwyane Wade and his TNT broadcasting career.

Wade, a future Hall of Famer, three-time NBA Champion and 13-time All-Star made the decision to leave the network. Sources told the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand that Wade was offered a chance to stay, but declined in order to focus on other business interests.

Over the last three seasons, Wade spent time with the Turner network as part of its basketball coverage. That included the NBA regular season, All-Star Game and playoffs. He was also a member of TNT’s Inside the NBA alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe.

CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 20: Dwyane Wade and Reggie Miller of NBA on TNT smiles for the camera during the 71st NBA All-Star Game. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

As A Broadcaster, Wade Was No Charles Barkley

From a viewer standpoint – Wade wasn’t necessarily bad, nor was he anything special. He was kind of just…there. His knowledge of the sport that he played for 16 seasons was obviously significant, but was anyone REALLY tuning into a game to hear what Dwyane Wade had to say?

He was no Charles Barkley, but very few are.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 17: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of Team Giannis and Dwyane Wade #3 of Team LeBron receive commemorative All-Star jerseys after the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Wade Is Eligible For the NBA Hall Of Fame Next Year

Miami selected Wade with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. And in the fall of 2021, he was honored as a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Beginning next year, he’ll will be eligible for the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. Among the other names on the ballot for the first time are Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. Throughout his 13 seasons with Miami, Chicago and Cleveland, Wade averaged 22 points per game.

TNT has not yet announced a broadcast replacement for Wade.