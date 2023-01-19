Dwyane Wade is one of the best players in basketball history, but his beer-chugging could use some work. The 41-year-old, three-time NBA Champion returned to Marquette, his alma mater, on Wednesday night.

As the No. 20-ranked Golden Eagles hosted the No. 22 Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin, much of their 2003 Final Four team was in attendance. Former head coach Tom Crean, Travis Diener, Steve Novak and Wade were among those sitting courtside.

The team was honored for its incredible run to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament during halftime.

If you couldn't make last night's game, we honored the team at halftime with this video highlighting their historic season!#MUBB | #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/3vxZyr7HVx — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) January 19, 2023

As for the game itself, Marquette rolled to an eight-point victory.

However, as is with every sport in the modern age of technology, a large part of the fan experience stems from in-arena entertainment. Finding creative ways to keep people engaged is not an easy task.

Just not on Wednesday. With the high-profile 2003 team in attendance, it was easy to get things going.

Midway through the second half, during a stoppage of play, the camera cut to Wade and Diener in the stands and projected them on the jumbotron. As has become tradition in Milwaukee, first by Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, the two former Golden Eagles were encouraged to chug their beers.

So they did. Well, Diener did. Wade struggled.

While he may have led Marquette to the Final Four nearly two decades ago, it was his teammate that dominated on Wednesday. Wade did not come close to finishing his beer and had what he could get down come back up out of his nose.

You can take the boys out of Milwaukee, but you can’t take the Milwaukee out of the boys. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/B7dQJMt0Bn — Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) January 19, 2023

On his basketball skills alone, Wade is a lock to get into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023. If you factor-in his truly awful beer-chugging skills, it’s questionable, at best.