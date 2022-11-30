Dwyane Wade Heads To Court After Transgender Daughter’s Mother Objects To Name, Gender Change

Ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is trying to shut down his OG baby momma in a legal battle to allow their 15-year-old child, Zaya Wade, to legally transition their identity into that of a transgender female.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the mother, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, is trying to block a legal name and gender change for Zaya — born male — a change that is being championed by Wade himself.

The ultra-progressive Wade is putting legal pressure on Funches-Wade to forcefully push through the request in what he’s calling the best course of action for Zaya, with little regard for the mother’s take on the matter.

Wade’s Using Zaya For Clout?

Funches-Wade called out the former NBA player for allegedly using Zaya’s requests to put more of a spotlight on him and his new family.

“[Dwyane] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith,” Funches-Wade previously stated.

Zaya, born Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, came out as transgender at the age of 12. Dwyane noted that Zaya knew he wanted to be a girl since age 3.

In the documents, Wade attempted to characterize Funches-Wade’s denial as “nonsensical.”

“Siohvaughn’s allegations are libelous at their core and are, at best, nonsensical,” Wade’s legal team noted in the legal request.

“Dwyane filed this Petition because Zaya asked him to.”

WHY WE TELL THE STORY: VISIBILITY MATTERS. LOVE TO THE WADE FAMILY. SPECIAL LOVE AND SO MUCH RESPECT FOR MY @PoseOnFX FOR ALLOWING ME TO BEAR WITNESS TO Damon’s story. @DwyaneWade @itsgabrielleu pic.twitter.com/8Z9nsYURRm — Ryan Jamaal Swain (@RyanJamaal) March 23, 2021

Dwyane Wade contends that Zaya needs to be identified as a female moving forward to fulfill tasks like ordering food or “filling out college applications.”

“A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life,” Wade’s legal request read, “from simple introductions and food orders to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”

The documents added, “This petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy.”

Wade and his ex-wife divorced in 2007. He then married actress Gabrielle Union in 2014, with whom he shares three kids.

(left) Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, (right) Dwyane Wade

Wade previously said that after he and Zaya watched an episode of FX’s Pose — a drama series spotlighting LGBT characters — Dwyane decided to be fully on board with Zaya’s decision to transition from a boy to a girl.

“It’s my job as your father to put you in a position to succeed … it’s not my job to change you,” Wade said in his defense for embracing Zaya’s life-altering decision.