Dwyane Wade Gets Heckled About His Trans Child In New York After Saying His Family Wouldn’t Be Accepted In Florida

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union were met with boos and heckling as they left Madison Square Garden after watching the Miami Heat take down the New York Knicks on Sunday. One person, in particular, shouted about Wade’s transgender child, Zaya, who is a biological male.

As Wade and Union were getting into their car, a person began shouting “why did you mutilate your son?”

Dwyane Wade was heckled and booed by Knicks fans asking him, ‘Why did you mutilate your son?’ pic.twitter.com/I3gh6HzJeI — 💖 Nikki Tha God (@NikkiThaGodB1) May 1, 2023

The snide comment about Wade’s transgender child came just a few days after the former NBA star made headlines denouncing the state of Florida as a place unaccepting of his family, and in particular, Zaya.

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in [Florida]. A lot of people don’t know that,” Wade told Rachel Nichols. “You know, obviously, the taxes are great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And, so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Zaya, born Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, came out as a transgender girl at the age of 12. Wade has stated that Zaya knew he wanted to be a girl at the age of three.

Wade’s interview with Nichols was released as he and Zaya won a court battle to legally change his son’s name and gender from boy to girl. Zaya’s mother and Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, had previously prevented her son from receiving an updated birth certificate.

“A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications,” a court document from November stated.