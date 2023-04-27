Ex-NBA Star Dwyane Wade Has A Problem With Florida For ‘Not Accepting’ Family, Anti-LGBT Agenda

Videos by OutKick

Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade is adding his two cents on the discourse over Florida, governor Ron DeSantis and the alleged anti-LGBT agenda taking over the Sunshine State.

In a conversation with Rachel Nichols, the Miami Heat legend revealed that he moved out of Florida this year over their alleged mistreatment of LGBT youth.

As the father of a son who formally transitioned to a transgender girl in 2020, Wade made it a point to characterize the state of Florida as bigoted. Wade said he wanted to move to a state where his family is “accepted.”

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in [Florida]. A lot of people don’t know that,” Wade said. “You know, obviously, the taxes is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And, so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Wade has ramped up the progressive grandstanding since his son came out as transgender.

Zaya, born Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, came out as a transgender girl at the age of 12. Dwyane has stated that Zaya knew he wanted to be a girl at age 3. He has supported that decision every step of the way.

“A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life,” Wade said in a legal request to formally change Zaya’s name. “From simple introductions and food orders to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”

Wade characterizes his support of Zaya as a right but fails to mention that Zaya’s mother has rejected the transition and called out Wade for flaunting his support for media points.

Are Wade’s comments reflective of a massive issue in Florida regarding people’s freedom? Of course not, but it’s a narrative Wade has blindly adopted.

Worst of all, Wade abandons a legacy left with the Miami Heat, the beloved South Florida team he played for and won three championships with.

“Dwayne Wade has forced radical gender theory on his children,” said political sports pundit Jon Root. “Florida is not on board with child mutilation and telling kids that biological sex is a feeling NOT a scientific fact so Dwayne wants to move.”

Despite being lauded for giving people their full freedoms, Florida and its governor continue to fight a narrative about oppressing LGBT youth.

Dwyane Wade poses with his daughter Zaya at the premiere of the film “Cheaper by the Dozen” at the El Capitan Theatre, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)