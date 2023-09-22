Dwyane Wade Compares Losing NBA Finals To Telling Wife About Baby Mama Drama After Outrageous Question From Shannon Sharpe

Videos by OutKick

In a world filled with way too many podcasts and shows, everyone in media has to think outside the box, even Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe. There is a fine line between getting creative and being straight-up weird though, and Sharpe leaped that boundary during his sit-down with Dwyane Wade.

Given that Wade has been out of the NBA for four years now and has been more open with his personal life – like claiming his family wasn’t accepted in the state of Florida – Sharpe wanted to get in the weeds a bit and take the world back 10 years in time when Wade knocked up Aja Metoyer.

Sharpe asking about that point in Wade’s life when he was supposedly on a break with then-girlfriend now-wife Gabrielle Union is perfectly fine. Random, but perfectly fine.

The problem is, Sharpe didn’t just ask him to reflect on Wade having a child with Metoyer, he asked him the following question, verbatim:

“Was it harder for you to sit down and have a conversation and to tell her (Union) that something had happened outside of the relationship or losing the NBA Finals?”

Wade’s face after being asked the question pretty much sums up how outrageous the question was.

Dwyane Wade was blown away by Shannon Sharpe’s question. (Twitter/DailyLoud)

After collecting himself, Wade gave the only right answer to the bizarre question. He explained it was much more difficult telling his now-wife he was having a child with another woman than losing a series of basketball games.

“Way harder to have a conversation with my now wife about it,” Wade said. “You try to think of everything possible. You’re thinking about it all, and it’s all scary. The whole situation is scary enough, but you know that this is going to hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with.”

Dwayne Wade talks about how hard it was tell his wife Gabrielle Union that he was having a baby with another woman 👀

pic.twitter.com/PiinRtqM5N — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 21, 2023

Wade’s answer to the question obviously isn’t the story here, it’s Shannon Sharpe or someone on his team having a brain that thought it would be a good idea to ask a man about having a baby with a woman and compare it to losing in the NBA Finals.