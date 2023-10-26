Dwight Howard Says People Curious About His Alleged Threesome With A Man, Crossdresser Named ‘Kitty’ Are The Weird Ones

Videos by OutKick

Former NBA star Dwight Howard has been accused of sexually assaulting another man and is on the record describing an alleged threesome with the same man and another man dressed as a woman – who he called ‘Kitty’ – but he thinks those curious about the situation are the “weird” ones.

The 37-year-old grown adult man posted two cringy TikToks loosely addressing the allegations and pending civil lawsuit. He also shared a selfie-style video talking about how nobody should be concerned about what he does in his own bedroom.

“Y’all too damn nosey worrying about what I’m doing in my bed,” Howard said. “The people who know what’s going on in my bed, they know what the hell going on with my bed and what the hell I do in it.”

“I ain’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood at,” Howard continued…”Y’all just weird. If y’all want to know what people doing in their bedroom or who they messing with or sleeping with, you are weird, you’re the weird one.”

Dwight Howard responds to allegations of being with a man pic.twitter.com/KUYTyevDsS — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) October 26, 2023

Howard is a former NBA champion, eight-time All-Star, and was a legitimate superstar during his prime years in the league, but apparently, nobody should care that he allegedly hooked up with a man and then allegedly tried to conduct a threesome with a crossdresser named ‘Kitty.’

Dwight Howard And The Alleged Threesome With ‘Kitty’

Howard has denied sexual assault and battery allegations filed against him earlier this year while seeking to have a civil lawsuit dismissed. According to court documents, Howard said that he took part in “consensual sexual activity” with a man named Stephen Harper in July 2021 at the former NBA player’s Georgia home.

Howard admitted that he and Harper entered his bedroom, removed their clothing, and “engaged in consensual kissing.” Harper alleges in the suit that Howard then surprised him by bringing out a man dressed as a woman who called himself ‘Kitty.’ Howard admitted that ‘Kitty’ was a man dressed up as a woman while also alleging Harper was aware ‘Kitty’ would be at the home.

Harper explained that he was uncomfortable, but claimed in the suit that Howard told him he was “going to do whatever” and “going to like it.”

Howard is denying allegations of assault or forcing Harper to perform or receive any sexual acts. His lawyer is claiming that the “consensual encounter” was “made public for profit.”

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris