Dwight Howard Admits To ‘Consensual Sexual Activity’ With Man, Denies Forcing Him Into Threesome With Another Man Dressed As Woman Named ‘Kitty’

Dwight Howard has denied sexual assault and battery allegations filed against him earlier this year while seeking to have a civil lawsuit dismissed but did go on the record saying he engaged in sexual activity with the male accuser he met on Instagram.

The lawsuit accused the former NBA star of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

According to court documents, Howard said that he took part in “consensual sexual activity” with a man named Stephen Harper in July 2021 at Howard’s Georgia home. Harper accused the 6-foot-10 Howard of sexually assaulting him during the encounter with the original complaint stating the two began talking with one another through direct messages on Instagram in May 2021 with Harper initiating the conversation.

Dwight Howard has been accused of sexually assaulting another man. (Getty Images)

Dwight Howard And His Alleged Threesome With ‘Kitty’

In the lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline, Howard said the two exchanged texts between May 2021 to July 2021 with several messages including “sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos.”

Howard admitted that he and Harper entered his bedroom during their July 2021 visit, removed their clothing, and “engaged in consensual kissing.” Harper alleges in the suit that Howard then surprised him by bringing out a man dressed as a woman who called himself ‘Kitty.’ Howard admitted that ‘Kitty’ was a man dressed up as a woman while also alleging Harper was aware ‘Kitty’ would be at the home.

Harper explained that he was uncomfortable, but claimed in the suit that Howard told him he was “going to do whatever” and “going to like it.”

“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the lawsuit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

Dwight Howard has been accused of forcing a man into a threesome with another man dressed as a woman. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Dwight Howard Thinks Accuser Is Performing Money Grab

Howard is denying allegations of assault or forcing Harper to receive or perform any sexual acts. While demanding the lawsuit be thrown out, Howard’s lawyer is claiming that the “consensual encounter” was “made public for profit.”

“What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law,” one of Howard’s attorneys, Justin Bailey, told ESPN.

“The allegations against Mr. Howard are contested. Mr. Howard intends to present the truth. The truth is Mr. Howard blocked Mr. Harper on social media and then was confronted with two options — pay to protect his reputation or have a fabricated story made public. Despite being an easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity, Mr. Howard chose to trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves.”

Harper’s complaint includes screenshots of alleged Instagram exchanges between himself and Howard as well as an Uber receipt of Harper’s trip to Howard’s home in July 2021.

Harper alleges that he tried to call another Uber to take him home, but Howard forced ‘Kitty’ to drive him back to his place.