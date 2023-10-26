Dwight Howard Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations, Rumors Of Threesome With Crossdresser Named ‘Kitty’ Via Two Cringey TikToks

Videos by OutKick

Dwight Howard has decided to respond to his sexual assault and battery allegations and the court-documented allegation that he attempted to have a threesome with a man and another man dressed as a woman called ‘Kitty’ in the most ludicrous way imaginable: via TikTok.

Howard has denied the assault allegations involving a man named Stephen Harper dating back to an alleged encounter in July 2021, but the former NBA star did admit to taking part in “consensual sexual activity” with him.

Court documents reveal that Howard admitted that he and Harper entered his bedroom during their July 2021 visit, removed their clothing, and “engaged in consensual kissing.” Harper alleges in the suit that Howard then surprised him by bringing out a man dressed as a woman who called himself ‘Kitty.’ Howard admitted that ‘Kitty’ was a man dressed up as a woman while also alleging Harper was aware ‘Kitty’ would be at the home.

Obviously, Howard admitting to having “sexual activity” with a man and then having a crossdresser named ‘Kitty’ thrown into the mix, has led people to have questions.

Howard addressed the ‘Kitty’ threesome rumors with a TikTok of him with a lion:

He also shared another TikTok addressing the “haters.” I guess the haters he’s referring to are the people out there curious about him allegedly having a threesome with ‘Kitty’ and another man.

It’s worth noting that Dwight Howard is a 37-year-old grown adult and one who just responded to assault allegations with two TikTok videos. This is a man with a pending civil lawsuit, and he’s responding to it like a middle schooler.

Howard is denying allegations of assault or forcing Harper to receive or perform any sexual acts as he is looking to have the civil lawsuit filed against him tossed out of court.

