Dwight Howard Is Now Competing in 3-PT Shooting Contests

Videos by OutKick

Ex-NBA star Dwight Howard is switching up his game at the age of 37.

The high-flying big man known for terrorizing the paint is aiming to get his 3-pointers going after participating in a 3-point shooting contest for the T1 Taiwanese professional league.

(Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Howard, an eight-time All-Star and NBA champ with the Disney Bubble Lakers, was anything but money from deep. The former Orlando Magic star was never celebrated for his range, but at least he’s giving it a shot overseas.

WATCH:

Dwight Howard in the 3PT contest in Taiwan 👀



pic.twitter.com/ezlNtpmm4P — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 1, 2023

Despite fizzling out in the long-range competition, Dwight Howard will always have his 2008 NBA Dunk Contest crown to rest on.

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in November of 2022.

The 6-foot-10 center is averaging 25.6 points, 14.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 10 games with the Leopards. Howard is also shooting 26.3 percent from beyond the arc. He recently appeared in the news for getting ejected from a contest against the TaiwanBeer HeroBears for trying to break up an on-court brawl.

READ: TAIWANESE HOOPS DELAYED FOR 20 MINUTES FOLLOWING MASSIVE FIGHT INVOLVING EX-NBA STAR DWIGHT HOWARD

Frankly, in a battle of which is more intriguing between the NBA’s dunk contest and T1’s 3-point shootout, the latter takes the medal.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – FEBRUARY 19: Center Dwight Howard #12 of the Taoyuan Leopards makes a free thro during the T1 League game between TaiwanBeer HeroBears and Taoyuan Leopards at University of Taipei Tianmu Gymnasium on February 19, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)