Taiwanese Hoops Delayed For 20 Minutes Following Massive Fight Involving Ex-NBA Star Dwight Howard

Do you know what else was more entertaining than NBA All-Star Weekend?

Answer: A massive brawl in a Taiwanese pro basketball game that included former Orlando Magic star, Dwight Howard.

The bench-clearing fight occurred on Sunday between two T1 League teams: the Taoyuan Leopards and the TaiwanBeer HeroBears.

It had everything audiences could ask for: flying elbows; coaches fighting players; and Howard himself.

The action started after Leopards guard Chen Hsiao-jung swiped at his defender with a flying elbow, connecting with HeroBears captain Chiang Yu-an’s face.

After the flagrant offensive foul, punches started to fly between the players, and HeroBears assistant coach Lin Chieh-ho got in on the action by running after the Leopards guard to rain down haymakers.

WATCH:

A brawl broke out in Taiwan's T1 League as Taoyuan Leopards guard Chen Hsiao-jung elbowed TaiwanBeer HeroBears guard Chiang Yu-an in the face.



🎥: @DimeUPROXX pic.twitter.com/dICT7iNnC1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 22, 2023

Dwight Howard, who plays for the Leopards, jumped into the action to start separating players. Despite his good intentions, Howard was ejected from the contest, alongside 11 other players that got involved. Howard left the game with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.

Howard signed with the Leopards on Nov. 7, 2022, after an 18-season run in the NBA.

After a 20-minute delay, the action resumed on the court, and the Leopards won the game 120-108.

The NBA may have all the talent, but the T1 League has all the guts. You’ll never see this kind of action in the Association.

(Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

