Colin Kaepernick To The XFL? Dwayne Johnson Indicates The Door Is Open

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is keeping the door open for Colin Kaepernick to join the XFL.

Kaepernick recently wrote a letter to the New York Jets practically begging for a shot on the team’s practice squad following Aaron Rodgers’ injury. The former 49ers quarterback last played during the 2016 season, and his play fell off a cliff by the time he was out of the league.

The idea an NFL team is going to give him a job at this point is downright comical and delusional. It’s not going to happen.

However, there might be a league willing to write him a check to throw passes: The XFL.

Dwayne Johnson is open to Colin Kaepernick playing in the NFL. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson open to Colin Kaepernick joining the XFL.

While the NFL is almost certainly off the table, there are other pro leagues in North America. If Kaepernick is serious about playing, he could attempt to play in the USFL, XFL or the CFL in Canada. Johnson already attempted to get him in the XFL.

“We met with Kap and his agents (whom I like a lot) earlier this year. Good meeting, looked to create an opportunity for him but I don’t think it’ll happen. We’ll see,” Johnson wrote in a recent Instagram comment, according to The Comeback.

Will Colin Kaepernick ever play in the NFL again? (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Should Kaepernick join the XFL?

If Kaepernick is serious about returning to the NFL, a season in the XFL or USFL could be the perfect way to get back to the biggest stage in pro sports.

It’s minor league football, but it’s still solid competition. If the 35-year-old QB went out and lit it up in the XFL, then he might draw some NFL interest.

Of course, there’s a serious downside to attempting to play in the XFL or USFL. If he goes out and bombs, which is very possible, then the NFL delusional will end forever.

Should Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL? (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Barack Obama was President during Colin Kaepernick’s final season in the league. That was a long time ago. It’s hard to imagine he’s even close to being a shell of his former self, which had already declined. It will truly be over for him if he signs with the XFL and gets lit up.

That’s probably why Kaepernick won’t do it. He doesn’t actually want to get reps and prove he can play football. The former 49ers QB simply loves the attention and promoting the idea he can still play. It’s a different ballgame once he has to prove it.

Even a Soviet-style Nike propaganda video doesn’t change the fact he hasn’t played in years.

If Colin Kaepernick is serious about playing again, he should 100% get on the phone with Johnson and join the XFL. It’s pro football and a chance to prove himself. Of course, we all know that won’t happen, and the circus will simply continue.