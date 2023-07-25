Colin Kaepernick, Nike Team Up For Propaganda Video

Videos by OutKick
Colin Kaepernick and Nike released a propaganda film that would make Kim Jong Un blush.
The former 49ers QB hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, and outside of a few workouts, hasn’t really ever been close to returning.
Despite the fact his play fell off a cliff at the end of his career, Kaepernick has done his best to try to convince people he’s still capable of being an NFL QB. It’s hit a very high level of cringe, and his propaganda film with Nike is comically dumb.
Colin Kaepernick releases Soviet style propaganda film.
Kaepernick, who refused to stand for the national anthem, shot a video of himself working out at Nike’s headquarters in Oregon with NFL players Kendrick Bourne, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, Derrick Henry, Najee Harris and Chris Olave.
Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne claimed Kaep has “a rocket of an arm” and “got another good six years left.”
Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb echoed Bourne’s assessment and noted “He’s still Kap” and “still got it to him.” You can watch the video straight out of Stalin’s Soviet Union below.
Kaepernick is just embarrassing himself.
I guess teams should now rush out to sign him because a few NFL players appeared in a highly-edited promo video praising him.
It’s worth noting several people in this video are Nike athletes, including Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, Jaylen Waddle and CeeDee Lamb.
OutKick has reached out to Nike to see if any of them were paid to appear in this video with Kaepernick. Would Nike really sink to paying NFL players to say nice things about Kaepernick? It definitely can’t be ruled out.
Colin Kaepernick’s talents don’t out-weigh his problems.
Its seems like a lot of people have forgotten just what a headache Kaepernick was for the NFL.
Let’s run down a quick list of some of Kaepernick’s best hits:
- Wore socks depicting cops as pigs.
- Compared cops to slave catchers.
- Claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave.
- Didn’t stand for the anthem.
- Praised Fidel Castro.
- Compared the NFL combine to a slave auction.
Does anyone think NFL teams are rushing to sign a guy who compared the combine to a slave auction?
Kendrick Bourne can claim Kaep has a “rocket” for an arm all he wants. It’s not going to change reality. Kaepernick’s play had declined significantly by the time he left the 49ers, and the constant drama surrounding him was simply too much.
Now, he’s been reduced to producing propaganda films you only see from communist dictatorships. Stalin would be very proud. Ignore what your eyes see. Listen to what you’re told to believe instead!
