Dwayne Haskins’ Wife, Former Teammates & Coaches Pay Respects At Deceased QB’s Funeral Service

It was a somber scene in Pittsburgh on Friday at the funeral of recently deceased Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The funeral took place at Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, was understandably emotional, seen crying over her husband’s casket before releasing a dove.

Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins releases a dove after her husband’s memorial service April 22, 2022 at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/0kvOts0x8Z — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) April 22, 2022

Among those in attendance were former Ohio State players/coaches such as Urban Meyer and Ryan Shazier. Current Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day also made his way to Pittsburgh. The Steelers brass of Art Rooney II, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin paid their respects as well.

Former OSU coach Urban Meyer and current coach Ryan Day are paying their respects to Haskins. Haskins played at OSU in college. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0zy6NRsfpr — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) April 22, 2022

Haskins’ parents did not attend Friday’s ceremony because they do not yet have a relationship with Kalabrya.

DWAYNE HASKINS’ PARENTS NOT ATTENDING HIS FUNERAL

“We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time,” Dwayne Sr. and Tamara Haskins said.

Haskins’ parents will hold a memorial service at the Christ Church in his native New Jersey on Saturday. Bullis School, Haskins’ high school in Potomac, Maryland, will have a service on Sunday.

OutKick’s thoughts and prayers continue to be with Dwayne Sr., Tamara and Kalabrya Haskins, as well as all the other family and friends Dwayne leaves behind.

