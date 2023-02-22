UFC Star Dustin Poirier Smacks Man For Disrespecting His Wife During Mardi Gras Parade

Videos by OutKick

UFC star Dustin Poirier dished out some quick karma after a man made a sign he felt disrespected his wife.

Poirier was participating in a Mardi Gras parade when a man came near him holding a sign that said, “Hey Dustin, Your Wife’s In My DM’s.”

It was a reference to Conor McGregor’s infamous comment after Poirier fought against him when the Irish-born star got hurt.

While the man might have found it funny, Poirier DID NOT find it humorous at all. In a viral video of the incident, the UFC star could be seen throwing a smack at the guy from a vehicle.

As the vehicle proceeded, Poirier appeared visibly upset, attempted to exit the vehicle and appeared to need to be calmed down and restrained by his wife.

What an absolute melon, Dustin should’ve slapped him harder pic.twitter.com/hDyCthu6F7 — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) February 21, 2023

Dustin Poirier wasn’t playing games.

While we definitely don’t endorse violence here at OutKick, we do recognize stupidity when we see it. Was it a funny sign? Sure.

Is poking the bear always a good idea? Not at all, and that’s especially true when that bear could kill you with his bare hands.

Dustin Poirier isn’t just some random UFC or MMA fighter. That would be bad enough. Dustin Poirier is a BAD man. He is THAT dude in the fight game.

UFC superstar Dustin Poirier smacks man holding a sign disrespecting his wife. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TheArtOfWar6/status/1628040279176388608)

He could have ripped this guy limb from limb, and judging from how he tried to hop out of that jeep, he damn near did.

If you play stupid games, you’re going to eventually win a very stupid prize. Again, we’re not justifying violence over a sign. Not at all. We’re simply talking about the reality of the situation, and the reality is this:

Dustin Poirier is not to be messed with. That’s a dude who will put you to sleep like you or I get a cup of coffee. It’s that easy.

This random dude almost got to meet Jesus all because he wanted to take a shot at Poirier’s wife. Not smart, folks. Not smart at all.