Dustin Poirier Offers Blunt Reaction To Dana White Hitting His Wife

Dustin Poirier wasn’t impressed with the video of Dana White and his wife fighting.

The UFC president got into a brief physical altercation with his wife while partying in Mexico, and after his wife slapped him, he slapped her back.

While Suga Sean O’Malley might have thought White’s actions were justified, Dustin Poirier definitely did not.

“You should never put your hands on a woman. I don’t know the repercussions that come along with somebody of his stature, running these businesses and doing something like that. I have no clue. It’s not a good look for sure,” Poirier said in reaction to the video during an interview with Bloody Elbow.

When asked what punishments or sanctions White should face, the star fighter added, “I’m staying out of it because I’d be talking out my ass. I don’t know what should happen.”

Dana White apologized for getting into a physical altercation with his wife. A video showed the pair slapping each other. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Following the video going public, White spoke with TMZ and made it clear he recognized his actions were completely unacceptable.

“This is one of those situations that is horrible. I am embarrassed … Right now, we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and since the video popped up, we have shown the kids and we are more focused on our family right now. People are going to have their opinions on this and people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman, ever,” White explained to the outlet.

So, the UFC president agrees with Poirier’s assessment that you shouldn’t ever hit a woman.

Dustin Poirier criticized Dana White for hitting his wife. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Hopefully, White and his wife have learned from the situation, and don’t do it again. It was a troubling moment that caused a lot of concern, but White has acknowledged and owned the mistake. As for what punishment might be coming, that remains to be seen. For now, White is just taking his licks in public.