Dustin Johnson Makes Quadruple Bogey At U.S. Open As Los Angeles Country Club Finally Bites Back

Dustin Johnson began his second round at the U.S. Open on Friday morning in a tie for third just two shots back of the lead. Two holes into his second round he was all of a sudden in a tie for 14th and six shots back.

That’s what happens when you make a quadruple bogey eight and have to draw a snowman on your scorecard.

The trouble began for the former U.S. Open champ on the tee as he found the lone fairway bunker guarding the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard Par 4. From there, things went from bad to worse.

DJ tried to pull off the smart shot by laying up short of the barranca in front of the green, but unfortunately left his layup shot in the very thick Bermuda rough instead of the fairway. This led Johnson to hitting his third shot fat and finding the ditch in front of the green.

The barranca bites back.



Dustin Johnson cards a quad on No. 2. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/naWYKQETQZ — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2023

Dustin Johnson Responds With Birdie After Quadruple Bogey

After taking his drop in the fairway, Johnson air-mailed the green with his fourth shot. He went on to hit his sixth shot to the front of the green and two-putt from there for a cool eight.

Johnson didn’t let the snowman carry over to the next hole as he responded to his quadruple bogey with a birdie on the third hole.

It’s tough to contend in a major championship with a quadruple bogey to your name, but Johnson will have plenty of birdie opportunities in front of him to inch closer to the lead, which sits at 8-under at the moment.

While Johnson won’t like hearing it, most golf fans were happy to see LACC finally show some teeth and bite a player in the field after 37 players shot under par on Thursday.

