Fan Caught Heckling Phil Mickelson About LIV Golf Gets Escorted Out Of U.S. Open

It’s safe to say that Phil Mickelson has lost some fans over the past year or so after bolting for LIV Golf and his questionable comments about the whole situation. While that may be the case, Lefty is still beloved by many and has plenty of support each time he tees it up.

Someone who is very firmly not a member of Team Mickelson stood out on Thursday at the U.S. Open, however.

Trying to wrap up his opening round on the 9th green, his 18th hole, at Los Angeles Country Club, Mickelson was heckled by a fan in the grandstand. The fan caught Lefy’s attention as Mickelson had to actually back off of his putt before tapping in to card a 1-under 69.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig, security intervened and removed the fan who was shouting at Mickelson about LIV Golf and something about a sponsorship with Victoria’s Secret.

Golf Magazine’s Dylan Dethier was able to get a photo of the fan, and in an unsurprising turn of events, he was wearing a sombrero.

Weird scene on 9 green — Phil Mickelson was standing over his putt when a guy in a sombrero started shouting from the bleachers. Kept going for a solid 30 seconds. Long story short…he’s not a fan.



Here’s the grainiest photo of all time right before security arrived: pic.twitter.com/e2eTzScqqD — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) June 16, 2023

Mickelson finds himself in a tie for 25th heading into Friday’s second round at LACC. Heading into the year’s third major many believed the course would be a solid fit for Lefty, and that appears to be the case.

Everyone in the field is chasing Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler who both posted 8-under 62s on day one.

