Duquesne Vows To Tighten Security After Uber Eats Prank

Uber Eats or not, you can no longer waltz into a Duquesne basketball game with a bag full of McDonald’s and think you’re going to get away with it.

After a viral Uber Eats prank took center court during a men’s hoops game on Wednesday night, the school has vowed to tighten security.

“While the incident may have seemed funny at the time, and no harm was done, we are mindful that incidents like this can put players and officials at risk,” the school said in a statement in Thursday.

Because of the noted risk, spectators will now have to watch the Dukes compete without the accompaniment of a McDonald’s delivery.

Clearly, the Pittsburgh-based school wasn’t lovin’ it.

Duquesne’s statement later added: “The University has reviewed its safety protocols and tightened its security measures to ensure conditions for our players and fans are safe and meet the standards for the highest level of competition in college basketball.”

Officials just stopped the Loyola Chicago-Duquesne game because an Uber Eats driver was delivering McDonald’s on the court:pic.twitter.com/HY4Hs8NVci — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 26, 2023

Duquesne Coach Admits The Team Enjoyed Uber Eats Prank

The added security inside of 3,500-seat UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse might not please everyone. With the boys (and girls) in blue tightening their boot straps, pranks like this will likely be halted. That means Duquesne will have to find laughs elsewhere.

“I just saw the video after the game. Our guys were dying laughing in [the locker room],” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette before he knew it was a prank. “Guy had a job to do. He did his job well.”

Dambrot likely enjoyed the Uber Eats prank more since his Dukes delivered a 72-58 win over Loyola.

“Only at Duquesne can a guy deliver food on the court during the game,” added Dambrot.

Duquesne’s next home game isn’t until Wednesday, February 8th versus George Mason. Don’t come hungry.

