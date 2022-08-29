The Duke’s Mayo Bowl’s official mascot is something straight out of a nightmare.

The mid-level bowl game unveiled its mayo jar mascot Tubby over the weekend, and to call it disturbing would be a gross understatement.

Give it a look below. It’s something else.

Y’all suggested. Y’all voted. Now our mascot officially has a name.



World, meet Tubby. pic.twitter.com/TBaRk4ozKn — Duke's Mayo (@DukesMayonnaise) August 27, 2022

Is the goal of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to disturb as many fans as possible? Do the people running the bowl game want people to be unsettled and uncomfortable the whole time?

If those were the goals, mission accomplished because nobody is going to sleep easy after getting a glance at Tubby.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl unveils horrible mascot named Tubby. (Credit: Twitter/@DukesMayonnaise)

Furthermore, why does the Duke Mayo Bowl even need a mascot? It generally features very average teams. It’s not a College Football Playoff bowl or an NY6 game.

It’s the game you play in after going 7-5 and disappointing your fanbase. You know how you disappoint your supporters even further? You play in a game where a tub of mayonnaise is trotted out as a mascot.

If that’s not horrifying and bizarre, I don’t know what is.

Why does the Duke’s Mayo Bowl have a mascot? (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It’s going to be a hard pass from me, and I’m guessing most other rational fans feel the exact same way.