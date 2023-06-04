Duke’s Mayo Bowl And Pop-Tarts Are Goofing With Eachother On Twitter

Videos by OutKick

The weirdest thing that can happen on social media is when two companies start feuding with each other. It’s like some kind of weird, 21st-century performance art, and we’re seeing an example of it between the Duke’s Mayo Classic, and the newly-minted Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The Duke’s Mayo Classic fired the first shot. Completely unprovoked too. Maybe chalk it up to “hazing the new guy,” but this came completely out of the blue.

Helping people make better choices. pic.twitter.com/cocFZhvRO0 — Duke's Mayo Classic (@DukesMayoBowl) June 3, 2023

That’s right, that’s a big ol’ jar of Duke’s Mayonnaise slapped on the shelf right in front of boxes of Pop-Tarts that did nothing more than exist.

“Helping people make better choices.” the Duke’s account said.

I don’t get that. No one has ever been given a mayo or Pop-Tarts ultimatum. You can always get both.

Pop-Tarts responded with a Jonah Hill GIF… for some reason.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl’s Response Reveals The Ruse

If you thought the Pop-Tarts Bowl would go down with nothing more than a GIF, then you don’t know the Pop-Tarts Bowl (though you may remember it as the Cheez-It Bowl, but I think calling it that counts as “dead-naming”).

So, unless, the Pop-Tarts folks were so hot under the collar about some cherry Pop-Tart getting pushed aside, it looks to me like we have what the kids like to call a “collab” happening.

I don’t like it one bit.

This all-in-good-fun beef was an Andy Kaufman-like ruse. I wanted to see some real-deal corporate beefing like when Wendy’s starts talking crap to Burger King or whatever.

This wasn’t that. It was a shameless crossover, like when Urkel went on Full House.

They would have lost me if the Duke’s Mayo Bowl didn’t feature a post-game mayo bath and the Pop-Tarts Bowl didn’t feature Pop-Tarts,

Those are both very cool things.

