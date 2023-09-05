Duke QB Riley Leonard Begged For A Homework Deadline Extension After Crazy Upset Win Over Clemson

Videos by OutKick

Riley Leonard was a bit tied up Monday night humiliating the Clemson Tigers and Dabo Swinney … so he couldn’t get around to the “college” part of “college football.”

Leonard, the Duke Blue Devils’ QB, had to beg for a homework deadline extension after leading a historic win for the program.

Defeating the No. 9-ranked Tigers, the Blue Devils celebrated an unexpected 28-7 upset win. All Leonard had on his mind after beating Clemson was his unfinished homework assignment.

Leonard knew he wasn’t crossing the deadline period with an A-worthy assignment, even with his quick speed.

“Professor Taylor, if you’re seeing this, please let me turn in my homework late because it was due tonight. I think at 12,” Leonard said in a postgame interview.

Dear Professor Taylor,



Please excuse @rileyleonard13_, he was busy becoming a LEGEND! 😈



Sincerely, @DukeFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/bOzb6GsXup — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 5, 2023

As for the assignment deadline, you can only hope that a proud member of the Duke family can honor Riley Leonard’s request with that type of win.

The 6-foot-4 junior understood the assignment against Clemson: tallying 175 passing yards (17 of 33), 98 rushing yards and one of the night’s highlights with a 44-yard touchdown run.

RILEY LEONARD 44 YARDS TO THE HOUSE‼️ pic.twitter.com/rElFX7Q31o — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2023

Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko, who took over the program from QB guru David Cutcliffe in 2021, commended the team’s preparation ahead of the upset.

Duke’s defense was a co-MVP of the win alongside Leonard. The Blue Devils defense halted Swinney’s offense in the red zone on three trips, adding a key takeaway in the fourth quarter.

Clemson put up a fat “F” in the season opener.

I know Clemson fans are having 2011 Orange Bowl war flashbacks right now 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JL9erj7H3p — FOLLOW: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 5, 2023