Duke QB Riley Leonard Requests His Mom Text Him ‘You Suck’ Before Every Game

College football Week 1 absolutely delivered as fans are ecstatic to have football back in full-force. Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a massive upset over TCU in his first game. Florida State routed LSU in the second half to capture a huge victory. But perhaps the most interesting story came from Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard.

The final game of Week 1 came in former of a Labor Day night game between the Clemson Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils. The Tigers entered as a heavy favorite, despite playing in Durham.

Though, bookmakers might not be away of Riley Leonard’s unique pregame ritual. He requests that his mother text him prior to every game. Not particularly strange.

Quarterback Riley Leonard of the Duke Blue Devils has a very interesting pregame routine. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Until you find out that the text reads, “you suck.” Yes, Leonard wants his mom to text him and tell him that he sucks to “keep his ego in check.” In addition, he sports wristband bearing that phrase, as well.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard requests that his mother sends him a text saying "You Suck" before every game.



That’s certainly one way to get motivated! Although, since he requests the text and it’s coming from his mom, it’s hard to believe that he actually believes her.

It reminds me of people who used to set their clocks 15-20 minutes ahead of the actual time. Their reasoning? I want to be on time. But they set the clock. So, they know it’s 15-20 minutes ahead. Thus, they still know exactly what time it is.

Doesn’t make any sense.

What Leonard should do is post a video of him throwing an interception and let Duke fans comments. Then, he’ll get plenty of “you suck” messages from people who actually mean it.

That seems like a better strategy if he really wants to believe that he sucks.

But I suspect he doesn’t believe that, or even want to.