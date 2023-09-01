Videos by OutKick

Dua Lipa isn’t letting a little social media scandal slow her down on Instagram.

The mega-famous singer recently had a bit of an embarrassing moment online. It happens to the best of us, but her situation was completely avoidable.

A video surfaced on X that appeared to show Dua Lipa “grilling” shrimp on a grill that absolutely appeared to be turned off.

The internet was quick to drag the star singer, and it’s hard to blame anyone who got in on the fun. If you’re going to film a video pretending to grill and it goes viral, then you’re going to get dragged. That’s just how it works.

Dua Lipa goes viral with see-through outfit.

The good news is she’s not staying down for long. In fact, Dua Lipa hopped right back on Instagram to drop some photos of herself in a see-through outfit.

If Donald Trump taught us anything, it’s that the best way to change the narrative is to quickly do something to change things up.

It’s safe to say this viral post got the job done.

The star singer is bouncing back.

We all get knocked down from time to time. It’s all about how we respond that matters most. Clearly, Dua Lipa had no intention of staying down for long.

Sure, she was caught pretending to grill in cringe fashion that absolutely deserved to be mocked. Well, was she going to just let that news dominate the internet? Absolutely not.

“Alert the media, and then you control the story. Wait for them to find out, and the story controls you. That’s what happened to O.J.” – Michael Scott – Dua Lipa.

Slightly different situation, but definitely the same spirit.

Dua Lipa goes viral with see-through outfit on Instagram. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Dua Lipa hit a minor bump in the road and responded by lighting up Instagram with a post that currently has 1.7 million likes.

It certainly seems like she’s rebounded well and ready to keep crushing it on social media. True champions never stay down for long!